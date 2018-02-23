islamabad - At least three persons were killed and ten others injured when a van fell into a ravine near Shahdra area of Bhara Kahu on Thursday.

The van was coming from Shahdra to Islamabad when it skidded off the road. As a result, Nawazish, son of Guftar, Ahad, son of Dil Nawaz and Murad, son of Qaisar died while 10 others sustained injuries. The injured included Dil Nawaz, Tanveer, Ikram, Junaid, Aslam, Syed Ishfaq Hussain, Haroon, Zakeer, Atafaq and Sajid.

According to the police, the incident took place due to failure of brakes. The injured were immediately shifted to PIMS for treatment.