LAHORE - Tourism sector should be promoted as revenue booster and employment generator as this industry of Pakistan has huge but untapped economic potential.

This was stated by LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid while talking to the Minister for Tourism, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Fida Khan here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Tahi Manzoor Chaudhry and Bao Bashir also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI president said that tourism sector is growing rapidly and became one of the fastest growing economic sectors in the world and is contributing heavily to the economic stability of various countries. He said that the business volume of tourism equals or even surpasses that of oil exports.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that total contribution of travel & tourism industry in the global economy is more than $7.6 trillion but this sector in Pakistan is not playing as important role in economic uplift as it can do.

Minister for Tourism, Fida Khan said that Gilgit Baltistan is gateway of CPEC. He said that there is great scope of investing in building resorts, food streets, hotels, chairlifts, paragliding, polo clubs, dry fruit industry in Gilgit Baltistan. He said he wants to introduce the polo playing style of Punjab in Gilgit.

Tourism minister asked for the support of LCCI to organize some cultural programs in Lahore to bring the people of Gilgit close to other cities of Pakistan. These programs will be comprised on business stalls on small enterprises, cultural musical shows, Gilgit food and other cultural specialties of Gilgit. President LCCI ensured them of fully support of LCCI for these programs.