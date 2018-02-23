Pakistan Super League's most successful team Quetta Gladiator suffered a huge blow before beginning of the Pakistan Super League 3 as it would be without their mentor. Viv Richards yet to get UAE Visa for PSL3, thus he is unlikely to join Quetta Gladiators. Captain of runner up of last two tournaments Sarfraz Ahmed revealed during the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League that Viv Richards is yet to get UAE Visa for PSL3 and is unlikely to join team in the UAE. Quetta Gladiators will begin their campaign from tomorrow in a match against Karachi Kings.