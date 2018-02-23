Peshawar Zalmi pacer Wahab Riaz Thursday surprised his teammate Mohammad Hafeez and cricket fans with his new appearance, just hours his team battles with Multan Sultans in the opening game of the Pakistan Super League. Sharing the photos on Twitter, Zalmi’s opener Hafeez said that he was ready to go to the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and their first game against Multan Sultans. The senior batsman then quipped that he was unsure about the new look of Wahab Riaz . Within minutes, the tweet was picked by his fans who were quick to compare the pacer’s new look with his Australian counterpart Mitchell Johnson. The Hafeez-Wahab duo will be seen in action playing for their side Peshawar Zalmi.