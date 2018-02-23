America's David Wise nailed a gold medal-winning final run Thursday to retain his Olympic title after wiping out on his first two attempts in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe. Wise, the 2014 Olympic champion, lost a ski in his first and in his second runs before landing a 97.20 third and last effort to beat teammate Alex Ferreira to the title. "I'm honestly just in disbelief right now," Wise said. "Winning, losing, whatever. Just the fact that I landed that run in the moment when it needed to happen, on that third run, just felt so good."

Ferreira made all three runs and scored 96.40 with the best of them to win silver. "I'll never forget it. I'm unbelievably pumped. I'm elated," he said. Sixteen-year-old Nico Porteous won bronze, New Zealand's second medal of the Pyeongchang Games on the same day that teammate Zoi Sadowski Synnott took bronze in the women's big air snowboard.

He notched 94.80 on his best run despite vomiting with nerves at the top of the course. "I honestly don't know why it went so well. I honestly have no clue," he said.