KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 15 accused persons including woman drug peddler in various raids and operations here on Thursday.

Sohrab Goth police arrested a woman Shreen aka Moti and her comrade Shamona while recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession. Special Invesitation police claimed to have arrested some six accused persons including Asif Khan, Waseem aka Malangi, Sehzad, Abid, Tahir and Nadeem while recovered weapons and other looted valuables. Police said that the accused persons were professional street criminals wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes.

Saeedabad police claimed to have arrested an accused namely Tariq while recovered weapons from his possession. Police said that accused person wanted to the police in various criminal cases trying to avoid arrest when police during routine snap checking signalled him to stop. The accused person resorted firing to avoid arrest while during exchange of fire accused Tariq was apprehended while his comrade managed to flee.

Samanabad police claimed to have arrested an accused person Shahmir while recovered a one Kilogram narcotics from his possession. Gulistan-e-Juhar police arrested four accused persons while recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused persons arrested were including Farooq, Sajjad, Barkat and Nasir, involved in number of robberies and street crime cases.

Sindh Rangers claimed to have apprehended a Lyari gang war accused from Baldia Town area of the city. According to rangers’ spokesman, on a tip-off, a rangers’ team carried out a raid in Baldia and detained a Lyari gang war accused, Bilawal alias Bilu.

The accused was stated to be involved in several criminal activities. The arrested accused would be handed over to police for further legal formalities.