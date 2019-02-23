Share:

The book named “Qudrat Ka Nizam (Humari Kimiai, Hayatiaty awr Smaji Dunya) by Mushtaq Ahmad, Ex-Director General, Senate of Pakistan, Columnist, The Nation, is on sale in Islamabad and Multan. It is a rare and unique combination of physical sciences and social sciences written for the first time in Urdu. The English name of the book is: The System of Nature (Our Chemical, Biological and Social World), which comprehensively elaborates the nature, laws and behaviours of everybody, either celestial or earthly, insightfully highlighting the world all living creatures, plants, animals and human beings live in.

A cardinal lesson the voluminous book imprints on the free mind of a reader is that all creatures are preordained to correlate with each other as bodies and particles, big and small, are strictly interdependent because their birth or growth, decline or decomposition gravely affects the others. In fact, the author has elaborated the System of Nature in detail by describing the universe, solar system and earth. He has briefly explained the emergence and expansion of the universe, telling how the solar system, galaxies, black holes, bright holes, the fields of darkness and dust show their behaviours, networks and thermodynamics.

The writer has portrayed the intelligent system of the earth and the nourishment of life on it. The focused idea approved by scientific theories, discoveries and laws is that the entire universe including our Mother Earth exists due to innate law of equation or balance (Twazen) which decides the fate of everything. For instance, the writer simplifying the drawings of NASA and Cosmological Research Institutions showing artfully the structure of solar system in Urdu explains how the rotations of the planets around their “Star Sun” creates marvellous equilibrium among the moons of the planets and the planets of the star Sun. Not only that but also, it is explained in a very simple way how our Sun, once worshiped as god, moves in our Galaxy that is called Milky Way. Insight behind telling all these systems is to highlight the law of Nature reinforcing the Rule of Balance outside and inside of “Everything”.

At this crucial juncture in the book, the author preponderates over all debatable subjects and issues in very comprehensive way, correlating all social theories, concepts and ideas with the scientific development of knowledge, discoveries and technologies. The book has a deeply discoverable treasure for the teachers and students of social sciences such as civics and political science, sociology, economics, history, philosophy, international relations and the complex subject of psychology as it deals with society, structure of human behaviours, traits, mutual relationship, harmony and cooperation regulating commerce of state regulated under the common law and constitution. The book authenticates with dexterity the truth that all things, creatures and particles are bound to observe the code of conduct well-defined by the Mother Nature. Also, it explains important ingredients and salient features of a political constitution, role of legislatures, division of power and rule of law. In the book, Hegelian Philosophy of History, Philosophy of Right (Falsafa-e-Huq),the rise and fall of democracy, evolution of law, constitution and legislature.

The chapter on “Books and Philosophers” throws the light on the most influential and historically preserved books and their authors from ancient age to the modern time. It’s, indeed, a high-potency capsule of knowledge which stimulates human mind and body to seek pleasure from the perpetual growth of knowledge, wisdom and foresightedness of our prudent forefathers. An exclusive chapter on political world in particular is speared to explain how the modern nation state system was emerged from the hunters to the tribes and from empires to republics and from traditional state system to the country of the people. This chapter elaborates different challenges faced by different states in different historical eras due to different ideological and political reasons.

The book is also helpful for law students as it deals with the basic tenants of law as the author has beautifully divided and explained the law as law of Nature, law of God and law of people. The book comprehensively concludes that how historical conscious was used by different civilizations and it ultimately leads towards clash of civilization. The book also throws light on the modern world of peace and the role of civil society at large in making war and peace among nations. One of the important features of the book is the connection between social sciences and pure sciences. The author has elaborated many concepts in the light of scientific principles. The book elaborates the different concepts in the light of chemical, biological and societal perspective. The author concludes the book by giving a food for thought that how we can act to save future generations in the light of historical developments and past experiences.

The end note on the book under debate reaches the conclusion that Mushtaq Ahmad has just took a step to prepare a promising ground for nourishment of knowledge and information philosophy in our national language Urdu which is still empty of sophisticate capsule of research, analysis and critical review of social theories and practices which is, of course, the language of the majority in Pakistan. Surely, someone may find certain lapses and deficiencies in the book, having room for improvement but one thing that is final is that it would be the herald of transferring modern knowledge in Urdu, creating new biological questions, insightfulness and matter-of-fact thinking and approach toward scientific development of individual, society and state wherein the politics would not be the commerce of devil but of human faculty flourishing on strong ethics, code of conduct, rule of law, respect for the constitution and love for democracy.

