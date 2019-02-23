Share:

KASUR - The civilised nations are recognised through their adherence to traffic rules, said DSP Traffic Shehzad Manzoor.

Speaking to students during a visit to different schools, he said that the traffic police were improving the traffic system in the district with the cooperation of citizens and traders. He said that the police could not better the traffic system without public assistance. He termed the students a valuable asset to the country, advising them to adhere to traffic principles and avoid doing wheelies.

TWO ILLEGAL REFILLING STATIONS SEALED

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shahid Abbas Kathia, during a raid on Bhasarpura Road, sealed two illegal refilling stations here the other day.

According to official sources, the operation was launched on the orders of Deputy Commissioner. A team of Civil Defence Department accompanied the AC during the raid. Two persons including Munawar and Iqbal were nabbed for running illegal refilling stations. They were handed over to B-Division police.

POLICE LASSO FOUR POS

The district police arrested four proclaimed offenders during a crackdown on outlaws here the other day.

According to police, a crackdown was launched across the district on the orders of District Police Officer Dr Asif Shehzad. During the operation, Pattoki Saddr police arrested three proclaimed offenders including Iftikhar alias Astu, Arshad and Liaqat involved in murder, dacoity, robbery and police shootout like heinous crime. Similarly, Mustafabad police also arrested a notorious outlaw who had been declared a proclaimed offender in 2016. The DPO commended the police teams for brilliant performance.