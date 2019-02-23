Share:

AIDS (Aquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome) is a virus that came from Africa. It proceeded to kill millions of people around the world. Many scientists are researching on it, but they are yet to find any solution for it. Furthermore, AIDS is contracted when a person comes into sexual contact with another who is suffering from it. In addition, since it spreads through the blood stream, it can also be caused by contaminated syringes and surgical illnesses. Therefore, people need to be more aware of this disease and protect themselves from it.

Naseem Sakhi

Turbat