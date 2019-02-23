Share:

KARACHI - Arrested Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani Friday got a standing ovation from the lawmakers belonging to treasury and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal. Later, the house passed a resolution not only condemning the arrest of the speaker but also raid at his residence and humiliation of female family members at the hands of NAB officials.

Durrani became the first speaker of the provincial assembly to chair the proceedings of the house while being arrested. He was brought to the assembly from NAB custody on the production orders issued by the deputy speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari. He became the third lawmaker of the incumbent assembly to be brought from prison into assembly proceedings after PPPP’s Sharjeel Memon and MQM-P’s Javed Hanif.

The house also passed a resolution with a majority vote tabled by Pakistan People’s Party Lawmaker Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran and signed by PPPP lawmakers. The resolution reads: “This house categorically rejects targeted victimization under the guise of accountability, rejects this selective and discriminatory accountability vociferously renounces the way and manner of the arrest of the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani without any offence being proved against him and unequivocally condemns the reprehensible manner in which the search of his home was conducted by NAB officials, which went on for hours at a time when only his wife, daughters and daughter-in-law were at home.

This house resolves and recommends to the government and the chief minister to approach federal government to request an inquiry by Chairman NAB into the reprehensible behavior of NAB officials, who raided speaker’s house.”

The opposition parties remained divided over the resolution and two parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and MMA lawmaker supported it with the former condemned the arrest and raid at residence but refused to support resolution because of NAB’s name used in it.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Party (GDA) not only staged boycott during the debate on the resolution but also opposed it. TLP remained indifferent during the process.

Earlier, the proceedings of the Sindh Assembly sitting that was tabled in the aftermath of the arrest of the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani started more than two hours late due to back door efforts from the ruling party to gather support for a unanimous resolution over arrest of the speaker.

The proceedings were initially presided over by Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari and later after the hour into the proceedings, the arrested speaker took its charge.

He was welcomed in the house with a standing ovation and applauds from PPPP and MMA lawmakers.

In an emotional speech made by the speaker, Agha Siraj Durrani said that he was not afraid to face cases against him as he had faced similar in past but the humiliation that his family suffered at the hands of NAB officials was intolerable for him.

“The officials entered my house without search warrants and harassed my wife, daughters and daughter-in law, pointed guns at them and locked them inside room for more than seven hours,” he said and added that no dignified person could tolerate such act, which is also against the norms of Sindh province.

Recalling his family’s sacrifice for the creation of Pakistan, Durrani said that his forefathers passed Pakistan resolution in Sindh Assembly and signed it with their blood. “Is this what you do to the family of founders of the country,” he said.

“This is a message from certain forces what they could do to a person as dignified as speaker and his family in the province,” he said.

He claimed that he had paid all taxes and if anyone had a query then he could call him. “I am not running away,” he said and narrated how he was arrested from an Islamabad hotel while he was attending a friend’s marriage event.

The furious speaker demanded the chief minister to initiate an inquiry against officials who intruded his house and threatened his family and submit a report to him. “I want accountability into the behaviour meted out to my family members by officials who entered my house,” he said and warned that he is from Durrani tribe and people know what they could do.

Other PPPP lawmakers also extended their compete support to the resolution with lawmakers demanding that if a Sindh speaker could be arrested for an ongoing trial then why Punjab and National Assembly speakers are not arrested in ongoing enquiries. “Why Prime Minister Imran Khan, defence minister and others not arrested during ongoing enquiries,” they asked.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Parliamentary Leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil extended his party’s complete support against the way speaker Sindh Assembly was arrested and his house raided and family harassed.

“Agha Siraj Durrani has a political service and should not be framed politically,” he said and further condemned the harassment of his family at the hands of NAB officials during raid at his residence in Karachi.

He however recalled that when his party was being targeted politically and its offices and headquarters were raided, the provincial authorities were in a denial mood.

“Why no action was taken when MQM-P activists went missing and were killed extra-judicially,” he said and added that more serious harassment was faced by MQM-P lawmakers and their families to change their loyalties but then no one took notice.

The lone MMA lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed also condemned the way speaker was arrested and his family harassed. “The accountability process should not be a targeted one or aimed at revenge,” he said and added that his party only supports across the board accountability without prejudices.