LAHORE - The name of Ali Zafar has appeared in the list of potential actors to portray Kishore Kumar, the legendary Bollywood playback singer in a biopic. The Teefa in Trouble star feels, however, that he cannot match the talent of the late genius. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana previously suggested he would love to play Kumar, the AndhaDhun star still feels that Ali would be the most appropriate choice for the role.

The rock star singer then shared a link from the 1965 film Hum Sab Ustad Hain to a song called Pyar Baantte Chalo.

“Dear Kishore Kumar. You are needed now more than ever… A tribute to the great Kishore Kumar,” he captioned the video. Ali made his debut with Tere Bin Laden in Indian cinema in 2010. He was later seen in films from Bollywood such as Luv Ka The End, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London, Paris, New York, Chashme Baddoor, Total Siyapaa, Kill Dil and Dear Zindagi. India’s film associations have banned collaborations with Pakistani talent following the terrorist attack by Pulwama on February 14.