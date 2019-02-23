Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated preliminary development work in sector E-12 with its own resources.

Preliminary development work has been started as ICT Administration and CDA took over the possession of the sector. Soon detailed tendering will be carried out for the development of the sector.

Sector Development Directorate of CDA has started preliminary development work on service road west of the sector while staff of Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, Land Survey, Enforcement Directorate and other concerned formations is also deputed at the site. Officers of Islamabad Administration were also remained on the site for the assistance of the CDA teams.

Initially, service roads of the sector are being developed, while earth work on the adjacent areas is also being carried out. Remaining issues which were causing hurdles in the development are also being sorted out amicably.

Development of sector E-12 was long standing issue as the land of the sector was acquired in 1987 and allotment of the plots to general public including Federal Employees was made in 1989 but due to non cooperation of local people even being compensated in lieu of acquired land and allied issues, the sector could not be developed. However, incumbent management of the Authority took consolidated steps and acting upon an effective strategy not only took the possession of land but also launched the development work in the sector. In this connection, cooperation and assistance of ICT Administration and Islamabad Police was the key element in getting possession of Sector E-12.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the past several attempts were made to get possession of the sector but the efforts could not be succeeded. However, earlier this month CDA decided to get possession of the sector for the development. In this connection, CDA along with ICT Administration vacated 2000 kanals land from affecctees and erected boundary pillars around it. CDA has showed resolved that development of the sector would carried out by sorting out issues with mutual consultation and cooperation of other concerned departments. Furthermore, detail tendering regarding development of sector E-12 is at final stages so that development work of the sector could be awarded shortly.