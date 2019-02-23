Share:

BEIJING : Reacting to a press statement issued by United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Pulwama incident in Indian-held Kashmir, China on Friday said that the statement mentioned a particular organisation in general terms and it did not represent a judgment.

“Yesterday, the UN Security Council issued a Press statement that mentioned a particular organisation but only in general terms. It does not represent a judgment on the attack,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his daily briefing.

Geng Shuang said that the Chinese side was closely following the situation after the attack in Pulwama in Indian-Held Kashmir and hoped that all parties concerned would work to find the truth about the attack. “On the terror attack not long ago, China is closely following that. China hopes all parties will work to find the truth about this attack,” he said. China also noted that the Pakistani government showed readiness to cooperate with India on the investigation and that it was also ready to resolve differences with India through dialogue, he said.