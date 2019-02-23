Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated several development and welfare projects worth millions of rupees in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to statement released from his office, CM Usman Buzdar inaugurated the project of Panahgah, renovation project for emergency and gynaecology wards.

He also inaugurated the renovation project of Kamal Park and City Park in Taunsa Sharif and laid the foundation stone of the phase-II of Gujri Thukh Road. The 8.5 km long road will cost Rs112m.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of the repair and restoration of the road from Sakhi Sarwar to Ronghan. This 28 km long road will cost Rs197 million. He also laid the foundation stone of the road from Azghani Ban to Soori Margi via Phakko . This 15 km long road will be constructed at the cost of Rs195 million.

CM Buzdar laid the foundation stone of the roads Mumdani Tak, Hathi Matak, Barthi Tak and Noon Ghani. The construction of these roads will cost Rs129 million.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of the Shahre Khamosha, Model Graveyard, in DG Khan Tehsil. He laid the foundation stone of the restoration of 38 water supply schemes.

Earlier, CM Usman Buzdar planted a sampling at the Dera Ghazi Khan Medical College. He said tree plantation campaign is needed for the secure future and the purpose of planting a sampling at the medical college is create awareness in the students about the importance of the tree.