Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has lauded Pakistan Army and other security forces for playing vital role in ongoing relief activities in the recently flood-affected areas of the province.

In a press release in Quetta, he said the army saved many precious lives during the floods and shifted them to safer places.

The Chief Minister said government is striving to provide all amenities including food and other essential items to the victims in the flood affected areas.