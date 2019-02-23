Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) organized orientation/welcome party for newly enrolled students.

The event was arranged to give brief overview to the newly enrolled students regarding curriculum, university rules and regulations and teaching methodology etc.

Dr Muhammad Mansoor Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of the University addressed the students and welcomed them. He informed the students that you are a unique and talented mix of students who have come to join us from every corner of the country.

We are all happy and excited to receive you as newly born members of this great family called as CUST family. The CUST community consists of academicians, administrators, and support staff all who are dedicated to ensure that you achieve your goals.

Your joining CUST comes with a lot of expectations on your part, parents, colleagues and faculty. All of us have one thing in common, and that is to see you succeed in your studies, failure to do so will lead to disappointments and frustrations and we are expecting that you will not disappoint us. We have endeavoured and we shall continue to provide facilities in the form of books, workshops/ laboratories to facilitate the programmes.

After the briefing session, students were taken on a visit to the campus, including the library, academic blocks and other important sections.

At the end, the students, parents and faculty were served with a lunch.