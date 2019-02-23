Share:

Dasht is a small village located in the middle of Gwadar and Turbat. Unfortunately, there is no availability of any good facility as far as the education system is concerned. Recently, 5000 to 6000 rupees were taken from each student of class 9th and 10th for their examination forms. Moreover, in Dasht there are 4-6 primary and high schools, with very few to no teachers. Therefore, most rich people migrated from Dasht due to the absence of educational facilities. But what about the poor people? They have no sources to migrate from there. So, it is my humble request to higher authorities of Pakistan to consider listening to our problems.

Saima M. Hayat

Turbat