Peshawar - Domesticating and taming animals have a long history to describe. Animals were domesticated in past for mainly food, security and transportation hence the animals have played a significant role in human history and existence and added invaluable advant ages to them.

The history reveals that later the trend of domesticating and taming animals turned from need into a hobby and critters especially cats and dogs were domesticated and tamed as pets and companions.

The historian and scientists believe that domestication of animals began with the wolf (Canes lupus) at least 15,000 years before present while cats domestication started around 7,500 BC as a pet for controlling mice and rat infestation.

Like others, 45-year old Arab Khan from Peshawar is also fond of keeping pets at home, but his hobby is a little different from others as he loves to tame tiger as his pet.