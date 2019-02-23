Share:

ISLAMABAD - Warning India against any aggression from its side, Director General (DG) of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that India can never surprise Pakistan armed forces, however, Pakistan shall surprise them.

In his briefing to media over the situation arising out of the Pulwama attack and warmongering in India, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan Army does not want war with India, but if India starts aggression against us it should be ready for a surprise.

“India can never surprise us. However, Pakistan shall surprise them. Pakistan can respond to a full spectrum threat. We hope you get this and don’t mess with Pakistan,” he added. He said that the response of Pakistan Army will be different from Indian expectations, as we are a battle-hardened army and know the capability of neighbouring country well.

He elaborated that Pakistan has already clarified that it has nothing to do with the Pulwama attack, as the attacker, explosive devices, and planning were indigenous.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already offered India to provide concrete evidence, if any, regarding the attack, and Pakistan will take decisive action, not due to any external pressure, but in its own interest.

He said the Prime Minister also offered India to hold talks even on the issue of terrorism, which is a scourge for the whole region and detrimental to peace. He expressed the hope that India will respond to this offer in a positive way and should not become hindrance in the way of development and progress of the region.

The DG ISPR questioned as to how Pakistan could have any link to this issue, when there were eight significant events for Pakistan both at home and abroad.

Saudi Crown Prince was visiting, there was a discussion due on terror listing in the UNSC, Afghan peace talks were going on and there were developments in the European Union and the United Nations on human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

There was also the hearing in International Court of Justice regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav, the FATF hearing, a meeting on Kartarpur border as well as PSL matches.

Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said apart from this, there is an election campaign in India, and the freedom struggle in Occupied Kashmir is at its peak and out of India’s hands.

He said that a pattern can be seen whenever there is election in India, situation on the Pak-India border and Occupied Kashmir is deteriorated.

The DG ISPR said the biggest danger to regional peace is unresolved issue of Kashmir.

He said people in Kashmir have reached a point where they are no more fearful of death. He said India needs retrospect to this situation and come to the dialogue table to resolve the issue peacefully.

He said India’s claim of biggest democracy in the world cannot be true due to its worst human rights abuses in the Occupied Kashmir.

Asif Ghafoor said democracies do not go to war, and both the countries can move forward on the path of development and peace.

He said if India is serious in peace, stability and prosperity of the region, it should stop sending likes of Kulbhushan to Pakistan. Regarding Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan has achieved calm and stability after hardwork and numerous successes of the security forces against militancy and it can ill afford any distraction.

“We have defended our country against terrorism. We are battle hardened,” he explained. “It was difficult fighting an invisible enemy. India is a non-threat,” he said. “We have studied you for 70 years, watched you, prepared our capability for you. Our response will also be for you.”

He said that security forces have effectively averted many terrorist attacks in intelligence based operations.

He said fencing along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan is continuing, which has proved effective in illegal crossings.

Asif Ghafoor appreciated Pakistani media for its cautious and careful reporting regarding Pulwama attack, which is significantly in contrast with the war journalism, the India media has been conducting.

The DG ISPR concluded his briefing by saying Pakistan does not wish to have any physical conflict with anyone, including India, but “if any aggression is imposed, we will defend every inch of our motherland”.