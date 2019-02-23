Share:

KARACHI - Dow University of Health Science Vice Chancellor Prof Mohammad Saeed Quraishy said that, after successful completion of “e-Doctors” Program, other technical programs including E-Dental Doctor, will soon be started; the work on which has almost been completed.

He announced to the audience, yesterday, at the certificate distribution ceremony of 1st and 2nd batch of e-Doctors Program which was held at Professional Development Center of Dow University, Ojha Campus. The Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof Masroor and Prof Jahan Ara also addressed the audience.

Prof Mohammad Saeed Quraishy further said that the introduction of e-doctor program at Dow University caters to the uplift of those doctors who have been out of work and professional practice due to domestic and other social issues or are living in overseas countries. Such doctors can re-connect to their field through virtual based teaching and updated medical education.

He added that approximately Rs 5 million from national treasures is spent on medical education at government level.

Through the e-doctors program, our national assets will return to the country. He said that, Dow University is the best medical education institution in Pakistan which has maintained its unique image by introducing the first e-doctor’s program in the country.

During his address, the Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Mohammad Masroor said that the idea to introduce e-doctors program had been presented 5 years ago but it is actually started under the guidance of Prof Saeed Quraishy. Today, the second stage of this program is in the process of completion, and the third stage is about to start soon. He further said, it has been observed that we have more than 65% of girls registered in medical education out of which, around 80% leaves the profession within one year after the completion of their house job; due to which there remains a vacant space in the healthcare system of the country. Dow University has made a successful effort to fill this void space through e-Doctor Facility. This program continues to train Pakistani lady doctors sitting in any region of the world online.

Prof Jahan Ara also addressed the audience saying that a number of lady doctors in USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have benefited from this program and many are still contacting. Prof Saeed Quraishy finally distributed the certificates and concluded the event.