Awaran is one of the poorest regions in Balochistan with very little access to education. Education is the only way to progress as a society, however, the government of Balochistan continues to remain unaware. Non-functional schools and lack of adequate teachers are the two main concerns as far as education is concerned. Students who are interested have to work in the fields with their parents, unfortunately. Students wish to study but because of having no facilities in education system, they are unable to fulfill their wishes. In 2012, an academy was built but due to not having teachers the institution was closed. If Balochistan government wants development then they must pay attention towards Awaran’s education. People in Awaran await justice.

Hina Anwar,

Awaran