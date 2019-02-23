Share:

MIRPUR [AJK] - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said recent debate on Kashmir in the European Parliament is an unequivocal message to India that human rights abuses being committed by Indian occupied forces in IOK are not at acceptable.

He was speaking at a dinner hosted by Pakistani Ambassador at Belgium’s capital Brussals, says an official message released to the media here on Friday.

Farooq Haider continued that world knows well that rights of people of Kashmir are being ruthlessly usurped by occupied forces in the Indian held valley but major powers of the world do not prevent India from these bestial operations.

Mr Haider pointed out that even the children were not spared by the forces and were brutally wounded by the use of pellet guns. He said that even UN representative in one of the meetings was in tears while describing that 10,000 women in Indian Kashmir had been raped. Recently a US woman documented the brutalities and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he explained.

“We are followers of ideologies of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal and are not scared of Indian intimidations” he declared. He said Kashmiris immeasurably love Pakistan and have been laying their lives for its completion.

Warning India against any misadventure, Mr Haider said Pakistan is a nuclear power and quite capable to retaliate. He, however, said that India should understand that wars are no solution to any problem. He said people of AJK would fight along with its armed forces in the front lines. India was trying to impose its supremacy in the region but we would never accept it, he maintained. He said we will keep shaking the conscience of international community to resolve Kashmir issue once for all to restore peace in the region.

The AJK prime minister affirmed that no power on earth could harm or weaken the country in the presence of our daring armed forces.

He said our forefathers also contributed in Kashmir liberation struggle and we are also ready to offer any kind of sacrifice for the sake of our motherland.

Pakistan fully extended moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir for which we are thankful, he added.

The AJK PM extolled the efforts of Pakistani Ambassador for highlighting Kashmir issue and expressed thanks to Wajid Khan, Raja Afzal Khan Ali Raza Syed, and Sajjad Karim for their role in apprising the European leadership of Indian atrocities and gross human rights abuses in Kashmir.

AJK CS visits forward areas along LoC

AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana visited the forward areas close to this side of the Line of Control (LoC) at Chokithi sector in Jhelum valley, it was officially said.

The military authorities posted at the LoC briefed the CS on situation prevailing along the LoC, official sources told this correspondent.

The CS met the soldiers posted at the LoC and assured them of full support of the all civilian institutions for the defence of the motherland as and when required. He said every citizen of Pakistan is soldier of the valiant armed forces of the country.

People living other side of the LoC are fighting a battle of Pakistan’s stability and competition, he said and added that hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan beat in unison.

The CS paid homepage to the martyrs for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the motherland.

Rana directed the district administration to take care of the population dwelling close to this side of the line of control (LoC) as they are the first defence line of the country, he added.

The Chief Secretary assured that government was taking effective steps for the provision of the facilities of health, education and communications to the population settled along the LoC in AJK.

He also directed the administration for the payment of financial support to the persons injured in the incidents of unprovoked Indian firing at the LoC.