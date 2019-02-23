Share:

Under the sponsorship of MEP Julie Ward (Chair APGK) with the support of MEP Buchner and MEP Goerens, IHRAAM in association with ICHR – Kashmir Union. EU and SACFPHR organised a Roundtable on the victim’s evidence on gross human rights violations as articulated in the UN Report and the formation of European-wide network of Kashmiri youth in the European Parliament.

The Roundtable was a follow-up on the European Parliament’s Sub-Committee for Human Rights debate and discussion on the UN Report which was conducted under the chairmanship of MEP Panzari, Chair of the Committee.

Chairing the Roundtable and in her opening remarks MEP Ward declared that it has been a crucial week for Kashmir in the European Parliament having now received the visibility which the Kashmir situation deserves. She welcomed the initiative and concept of the Kashmir Youth Assembly (KYA – EU) in Europe for becoming a vehicle of awareness not only in educational institutions but also with international organisations that are doing phenomenal work through the involvement of youth. She aptly cited an example of a Young Swedish girl in motivating and giving direction to the energies of youth worldwide. MEP Ward announced that she would extend all the possible help to KYA-EU to connect with other youth organisations .

MEP Griffins stated that youth is pivotal in advancing a legitimate cause. She felt it heartening that a good number of Kashmiri younger faces are determined to carry forward the vision and goals set by the old generation. She referred to the above sub-committees discussion as a step forward in ensuring that Kashmiris human rights are protected.

This was followed by two victims oral evidence about the atrocities they suffered in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Shamim Shawl in a sombre but painful voice described the brutal killing of her brother Ghulam Mohammed Mir in terms that his body was chopped into small pieces including his bones and that was simply horrific. She also evidenced the killing of her sister in law Khadija Begum who was simply providing water to injured children when Indian armed gunmen emptied a breast of bullets (nearly 40 bullets) on her forehead and head killing her instantly.

Shawl concluded her evidence testifying that almost every single family has one way or other experienced torture or inhuman treatment or punishment or extra-judicial killings either within the four walls of detention or interrogation centres or on the streets of Kashmir. She claimed that every Kashmiri is stripped of their basic human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Mohammed Latif Bhat, a journalist by profession and now residing in Belgium, testified that he was interrogated in the infamous papa 2 interrogation centre having kept him in a freezing temperature without clothes, food and water. He was kept standing in a small cell with no sleep. There were times when he was hanged upside down and beaten with rods. Mr Bhat asked the human rights mechanism of the UN & EU to come to the rescue of Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir as this is the situation of almost every Kashmiri household.

Undoubtedly everyone around the Roundtable was stunned to hear the two witnesses and expressed utter anger and anguish.

Abdulwahab El Hani, a member of the UN Committee against Torture (CAT), having listened to the above witnesses expressed his deep sympathy with both of them. He emphasised that CAT endeavours to eliminate “torture” which is why every effort is put in practice to ensure those countries that have not ratified the convention against Torture do so and that includes India. Mr El Hani asked to use UN mechanism and procedure to pursue “torture” cases at the UN.

Prof Nazir A Shawl, Chair SACFHER and a veteran Kashmiri human rights defender, while appreciating the meaningful and expert opinion of El Hani, believed that reaffirms hope in the UN System; He asked Mr El Hani to take the two victims’ cases to CAT for investigations. Professor Shawl emphasised that Kashmiri people’s right to Self-Determination is their inalienable right which can never be compromised. He believes that Ajit Doval’s doctrine of utter violence against Kashmiris and no dialogue with the stakeholders will not weaken the resolve of Kashmiris and in fact the resilience demonstrated by the people of Kashmir is saluted, indeed the youth of Kashmir in Indian occupied Kashmir has kept the flame of freedom movement alive.

Frank Schwalba–Hoth, a former MEP and founder German Greens expressed his satisfaction of the UN Report that cite a variety of human rights violations backed with a number of recommendations which may change the situation in Kashmir. He believes that the new generation of Kashmiris in diaspora must create a Europe-wide network of Kashmiri youth so that Kashmir voice is even more vocal and this is one new element to have occurred.

Zubair Awan, Chairman of Kashmir Youth Assembly (KYA) welcoming everyone’s views on the Kashmir youth movement sought to highlight the fact that Kashmir is a nuclear flash point as it is surrounded by almost all the nuclear powers of the world. He insisted that youth, both Kashmiri and non-Kashmiri, have a major role in solving the Kashmir issue for the youth have direct stake in the issue.