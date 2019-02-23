Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has decided to launch a movement and carry out a “million march” next month against the federal government, sources familiar with the matter said.

Moreover, he is expected to launch the movement from Sindh.

In order to mobilize his party’s workers, he will set up a political theatre in Tando Ghulam Ali city of Badin district.

Today, he will leave for Karachi to hold talks with political leaders. On February 24, he will address a public gathering in Tando Ghulam Ali.