LOS ANGELES (GN) - The 35-year-old actress first portrayed Felicia Hardy and her feline alter ego in 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ opposite Andrew Garfield as the titular web slinger but a deal between Marvel and Sony to put Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe meant there would be no spin-offs to explore her character’s superhero alter-ego.

However, the ‘Theory of Everything’ star has insisted that she would still ‘’love to keep exploring’’ the character if an opportunity came along. Speaking to Yahoo Movies UK, she said: ‘’[It was a] great role. She is a very cool character. There was never anything written down that that would definitely happen .

‘’It was more just... I like playing characters where there’s a little bit extra to play with. And it was just fun to play someone who has this other identity as Black Cat. ‘’I just love the idea of that character. I just think it’s really fun. I’d love to, yeah; I’d love to keep exploring her. She’s a great character.’’ In February 2015, Disney, Marvel Studios and Sony announced a deal to share the Spider-Man film rights, leading to a new iteration of Spider-Man being introduced and integrated into the MCU. The deal allowed Sony to distribute and have creative control over MCU films where Spider-Man is the main character, while Disney distributes the ones where he is not. Sony did previously attempt to make a spin-off movie featuring Black Cat and Silver Sable but it was quickly dropped.

The latest incantation of Spider-Man is portrayed by Tom Holland, who has appeared in movies including ‘Captain America: Civil War’ ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ ‘ Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as well as a sequel to ‘Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

 

