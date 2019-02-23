Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that it is not Pakistan, but India, which is flaring up tension in the region through its jingoism following the Pulwama attack.

While talking to Radio Pakistan's News and Current Affairs Channel today, he said Pakistan seeks cooperation and dialogue for resolution of all outstanding disputes.

He, however, regretted that the Indian side is resorting to warmongering.

The Foreign Minister said that he has written a letter to the UN Secretary General to play its role in defusing the current tension.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he also wrote a letter to the President of the UN Security Council drawing his attention towards the tension in Pak-India relations following Pulwama attack and implementation of the Security Council's resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan has comprehensively presented its stance before the world body and expressed the confidence that the Security Council will play its role.

He said India also needs to act responsibly as voices are also rising from inside India against the Modi Junta's rhetoric describing Pulwama incident as the internal security intelligence lapse.

The Foreign Minister said the main India opposition party Congress, while criticizing Prime Minister Modi, has said that the BJP government is using Pulwama incident for its political motives. He said the person, vehicle and ammunition used in the attack were also indigenous.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he held telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart who has rejected the Indian allegations on Pulwama incident. He said his UAE counterpart has also assured to play its role in defusing the current tension in the region.

Referring to the recent statement of US President, he said President Trump himself has stated that his country's relations with Pakistan have recently witnessed cordiality and improvement.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister said that the world community is also admitting that the situation in occupied Kashmir is deteriorating as a result of flawed Indian policies.

He said that the European Parliament, at a public hearing recently, has urged India to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He said there are also reports of UN Human Rights Commissioner and House of Commons demanding to send an inquiry commission to the held valley.

The Foreign Minister said Kashmir dispute has assumed center stage as a result of relentless sacrifices of innocent and armless people of occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated the resilience and courage of Kashmiri people saying that despite facing worst kind of oppression and restrictions of all sorts including media gagging, their resolve has not shaken and they are standing firm for their right to self-determination.