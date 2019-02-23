Share:

LAHORE - A 60-year-old man was killed in a road accident on the Canal Road in the Chuhng police limits on early Friday. The police handed over the body to the family.

The deceased, identified as Din Muhammad, was a fruit vendor. On the day of incident, the deceased was standing close to his roadside stall when a tractor-trolley him from the rear side. As a result, he died on the spot. The driver fled instantly. However, the police reached the spot and impounded the tractor trolley. Further investigation was underway.