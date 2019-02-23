Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has approved establishing a thirteen-member task force to prepare national policies to support and promote science and technology in the country.

According to the notification issued, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman has been appointed the chairman of the task force.

The notice issued said that Federal cabinet has approved the establishment of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology. The composition of the Task Force is as under.

Chairman Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, secretary ministry science and technology, Syed Yawar Ali, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), Prof. M. Iqbal Chaudhry, Dr. Shahid Mansoor, Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Wassay, Prof. Dr. Shoaib Khan, Engineer Khalid Asghar, Prof Waqar Masood, Prof. Dr. Naveed A. Malik and Prof. Dr. Ehsan Ullah Khan Kakar.

Terms of reference of the task force would be to contribute to the process of equitable, inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development through promotion of education, science, technology, research innovation, and commercialization.

It will also prepare national policies and support the development and implementation of projects related to Education, Science, Technology, Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ESTRIC). It will also work to promote high-quality education and research related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at all levels.

The task force will use science engineering and technology to assist industry to improve the quality of the products and develop new products, particularly in medium and high technology fields, in order to promote manufacturing both for local needs and for exports.

The task force will also work to promote innovation and entrepreneurship through the establishment of science parks, business incubators and access to venture capital funds.

It will also promote joint projects in academia and industry and cutting edge research in agriculture, biotechnology, genomics, computer science, materials science, nanotechnology, engineering, energy, water resources =, construction and all other areas that contribute to socio-economic development.

The task force is also mandated to form core export groups and where needed expand the task force by induction of experts so that it can better perform its functions.

It will also establish technology support units related to specific industries in order to enhance the quality of the products and enhance exports.

It will work to support national and international linkages necessary and take all other measures as may be needed to promote ESTRIC.