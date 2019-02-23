Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has projected a total National Developmental Outlay (PSDP and ADP) of Rs 11.750 trillion during 12th five year plan period 2018-23.

The projected National Outlay will also include Rs1.0 trillion involving innovative financing through public-private partnership. The disclosure was made during a briefing to Economic Advisory Council on draft of 12th Five Year Plan (2018-23) here.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and was attended by Adviser to PM on Commerce & Industry Abdul Razzak Dawood, members Economic Advisory Council, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Secretary BISP Ali Raza Bhutta, Chief Economist Ejaz Wasti, Members Planning Commission and senior officials of all sections of the ministry of planning.

Official source privy to the meeting told The Nation that the meeting was informed that the government of PML (N) had spent 96 percent of projected national developmental outlay of 11th five years plan. Out of total Rs 7019 billion developmental outlay projected for the 11th five years plan Rs 6808 billion were spent by the previous government, said the source.

The five years Plan envisages an average growth of GDP at 5.4%. The expected outlay of the plan will be Rs 11.750 trillion including Rs. 1.0 trillion involving innovative financing through public-private partnership. Average annual growth of national outlay has been projected at 24 percent (Federal 26 percent and provincial 23 percent), said the source. The total National outlay during next five years will be Rs 11.75 trillion. The National Outlay will increase from current Rs 1354 billion to Rs 3109 billion.

The federal developmental outlay (PSDP) will be increased from current Rs675 billion to Rs1570 billion in 2022-23.The five year Federal developmental outlay will be Rs6103 billion. The provincial outlay (ADP) will be increased from current Rs 679 billion to Rs 1539 billion in 2022-23 and the total Provincial ADP will be Rs 5647 billion.

According the Macro Framework 2018-23 projections the Agriculture sector growth will stay below than the level of 3.8 percent during 2017-18 during next five years and the average in 2018-23 will be 3.3 percent. Agriculture Sector will come down from 3.8 percent in 2017-18 to 1.9 percent during current fiscal. The crop sector has shown a sharp decline and will come down from 3.9 percent in 2017-18 to -1 percent during current fiscal. While the livestock will come down to 3.6 percent during current fiscal from 3.8 percent in 2017-18, said the source.

Similarly the Industrial growth will increase from 5 percent in 2017-18 to 5.8 percent 2018-23 five years plan. The overall industrial growth will come down to 2.8 percent from 5 percent in 2017-18,with manufacturing coming down to 1.9 percent from 5.3 percent during current fiscal, Large Scale industry will come down from 5 percent to 0.7 percent and commodity producing sector from 4.4 percent to 2.3 percent. Similarly growth in Service sector will come down from 5.8 percent in 2017-18 to 5.1 percent in 2018-19.

Meanwhile a statement issued by the planning ministry said the Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said that 12th Five Year Plan has extensively covered growth, macro stability, expand agriculture production, galvanize agro-business potential, industry and export competitiveness, human resource development, integrated energy planning, infrastructure development, social safety nets, poverty reduction, achieving SDGs and administrative reforms along-with focus on less developed areas, climate change and environment.

Makhdum Khusro said that it has been decided to conduct quarterly reviews of the plan at the Ministry and bi-annual reviews will be made by the Prime Minister for its effective implementation in achieving all the set targets. He stated that priority will be given to projects related to infrastructure development, transport, housing, communication, energy and water sector.

The Minister said that development strategy also entails boosting the country’s exports as well as envisages a mechanism to monitor the progress of ongoing projects. He added that the Plan aims at improving productivity of all sectors of the economy. He said that the Government is committed to ensure timely completion of all ongoing projects without any cost escalation. Makhdum Khusro appreciated the macroeconomic framework prepared by the Planning Commission.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan said that Plan document has been prepared through extensive consultative process involving dialogue with stakeholders, formal consultation with the members of different working groups formulated for different sectors. So far more than thirty sessions have been held with stakeholders for preparing the draft of the next Plan. He apprised that after taking the inputs and suggestions from the members of the Economic Advisory Council, the Plan will be placed before National Economic Council for consideration and approval.