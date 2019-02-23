Share:

ISLAMABAD - A day after decision of the National Security Committee to accelerate action against proscribed organisations in the country, the government Friday confiscated properties of the banned Jaish-e-Muhammad and took control of its alleged headquarters based in district Bahawalpur of Punjab.

The Ministry of Interior through an announcement said that the Government of Punjab has taken over the control of a complex comprising a mosque and a seminary in Bahawalpur, which is alleged to be headquarters of JeM.

The ministry also clarified that no illegal activity was going on in the complex contrary to the claims of Indian media that the facility is being used as a training camp by JeM.

According to the spokesman of ministry, the district administration has taken control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, reportedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs.

The spokesman said that the action was taken in line with the decision of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He further said that Indian media after Pulwama attack was linking this campus with the training centre of JeM contrary to the fact that it was a grand mosque and a seminary in which hundreds of lower middle class and orphan students used to study.

The interior ministry spokesman further added that the campus has a faculty of 70 teachers and currently over 650 students were studying in it. “The Punjab police are providing security and protection to the campus,” he added. He also said that Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozeb Saeed and Superintendent of Police Saleem Niazi have made a surprise visit to the complex including its all buildings and the facilities. “The seminary provides education up to sixth grade and issues graduation and post-graduation degree on the basis of Dras-e-Nizami.”

“A large number of residents of Bahawalpur give donations to run affairs of the seminary besides providing wheat and rice for the students,” the spokesman said. He said Special Branch of the Punjab Police, Counter Terrorism Department and other relevant departments regularly used to monitors the activities of this seminary and all other seminaries throughout the country.

JeM led by Maulana Masood Azhar was banned by Pakistan on January 14, 2002.

The NSC had decided to accelerate action against proscribed organisations. The meeting had also decided to ban Hafiz Mohammad Saeed linked Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its charity wing — Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF). In March 2018, the Ministry of Interior through a notification had confiscated all properties linked with both of these entities.

The international terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Friday at its plenary meeting said that Pakistan has failed to properly understand terrorism financing risks posed by militant outfits like Daesh, Al-Qaeda JuD, FiF, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Haqqani Netwrok, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the persons affiliated with the Taliban Pakistan. It urged Pakistan to implement 10-point action plan by May 2019 to get off its grey list.

Senate body seeks briefing

Amid India’s allegations, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Friday sought a briefing from the Ministry of Interior about the activities of banned Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan.

The committee that met in the chair of Senator Rehman Malik posed different questions to the interior ministry about JeM — a militant group that was banned by Pakistan in 2002 — and directed to brief it in the next meeting.

“The recent media reports and allegations of India against JeM have raised some serious questions,” Rehman Malik said.

“Whether the Ministry of Interior is monitoring the activities of JeM and of its ex-leaders since its proscription,” the committee questioned. The committee directed the ministry to provide it complete details if there is any report regarding activities of banned organizations going on under any new name? “Whether JeM has capability to undertake any such operations in India, since its proscription,” the committee also asked from the ministry. The interior ministry was directed to provide details if there was any physical presence or offices of JeM anywhere in the country.

Malik said they needed to revisit the National Action Plan especially the points which were related to madrassah reforms, extremism and religious extremism.

He said it was the need of the hour that stern actions against all the terrorists’ organisations should be taken and NAP should be implemented in its true letter and spirit. He also directed the interior ministry to brief the committee on the implementation of NAP and progress made so far on madrassah reforms.

The committee unanimously passed resolution rejecting India’s allegations and threats against Pakistan after Pulwama attack. The committee also demanded the World Bank to serious notice of violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by India. “Pakistan has already denied this allegation and even has offered full help and support in the investigation. We demand from India to provide the actionable intelligence and evidence enabling Pakistan to investigate the role of any non-state actor on this side,” the resolution said.

The resolution condemned the reported statement of minister for water of India saying that his country has decided to stop the flow of water to Pakistan from its share in the rivers under the IWT and demanded from the World Bank to take notice of it.

Senator Kauda Babar said that despite the fact that Indian spy agent Kulbhushan Jadhav was caught red-handed inside Pakistan for his involvement in terrorism activities in Balochistan, yet Pakistan is being blamed for terrorism. Senator Javed Abbasi while endorsing the resolution said that blaming Pakistan is part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign and they strongly rejected such baseless allegations.

The committee unanimously agreed and recommended “the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2017 moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz.

Senator Rehman Malik alleged that a former chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) had awarded a contract to a private housing society to develop Sector E-11 and had released a huge amount of money to the contractor surfacing massive irregularities. He directed chairman CDA to submit a comprehensive report on the matter to the committee.

The meeting discussed in detail the matter of theft of mobile phones from Faisalabad Dry Port and directed the authorities to recover the stolen phones at any cast. DIG Police Faisalabad and Collector Custom Faisalabad briefed the committee about the recovery made so far in the theft case but the members declared this unsatisfactory. A sub-committee consisting of its members Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh and Senator Kauda Baber was constituted and tasked to visit Faisalabad Dry Port and ensure the recovery of phones and submit a report to the committee.

Besides lawmakers, senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, Law Division, CDA and Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) attended the meeting.