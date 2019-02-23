Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali has lashed out at anti-cricket Mayor Islamabad and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop him from spoiling the future of the youngsters.

Talking to The Nation from UAE, Hassan said: “Islamabad is the nursery of producing international players while the world’s best cricket grounds are available in the capital. If these grounds are occupied by the MCI/CDA, youth will be left with no other option but to stay at home and forget about playing cricket.”

He said when he heard that MCI/CDA has been creating problems for the cricketers of capital, he was really shocked as he was one of those players who were given break by Islamabad Region. “My own region Sialkot was not even considering me for representing the regional team. It was Shakil Shaikh, who not only provided me chance to play in first class cricket, but also provided accommodation and took very good care of me.

“I am eyewitness that a number of youth from different far-flung areas of the country especially Fata migrated to Islamabad and they all were welcomed with open arms. We played cricket without spending a single penny on these lush-green cricket grounds, which are at par to any given international venue.”

He said instead of acknowledging highly positive role of Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) and providing them with more quality grounds, Mayor wants to spoil the efforts and wants to take over the cricket grounds. “I feel Mayor should be taken to task, as it is not about cricket grounds but it is, in fact, about the future of youth of the country, who wants to serve the country in the best possible way.

“Diamond Ground is world class venue, where international players love to play, these cricket grounds are like academies for future of this country and I am sure the PM has already taken notice of such injustices and self-styled policies of Islamabad Mayor and all those, whom I consider as enemies of cricket and they all must be taken to task,” Hassan concluded.