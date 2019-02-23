Share:

Lahore Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the health sector is on the priority list of the PTI government.

“The Rajanpur district is lucky that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has graced the occasion for the launch of Sehat Insaf Card. This shows the prime minister has so much affection and regard for people of southern Punjab and I welcome him to the land of Khawaja Farid,” Buzdar said at the launch of Sehat Insaf Card in Rajanpur on Friday.

The chief minister said that unlike the past the Punjab government believes in equal progress of every city and citizen of the province. Rajanpur is situated at the confluence of Balochistan and Sindh provinces and it would not be wrong to term it ‘the gateway to Punjab.’ “Both Rajanpur and DG Khan are backward districts of the province and the past government did nothing for the development of these districts. The development process remained restricted to a few districts during the last ten years.

An amount of Rs96,000 per head was spent in Lahore while this amount was only Rs4,000 per head in Rajanpur. The southern Punjab was deprived of development because of such discriminatory attitude,” he said. He said the PTI government will eliminate this divide and southern Punjab will be brought on a par with the central Punjab with regard to development. The Rajanpur will be made a model district, he said.

The chief minister said that DHQ Hospital, THQ hospitals, basic health units and rural health centres were being upgraded in Rajanpur district and round-the-clock medical facilities will be available there. Similarly, mother-and-child hospitals will be established and people living in remote areas like Rojhan, Rajanpur and Suleman Range will be given healthcare and educational facilities which are available to people of Rawalpindi and Lahore, he said. He said that no geographical discrimination with regard to development will be made in the tenure of PTI. “We will develop backward areas and their conditions will be totally revamped under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Deserving families will be entitled to healthcare facilities up to Rs720,000 every year. At least 30 percent of the population of Punjab province will be given health cover through Sehat Insaf Card and 213,000 deserving families and one million needy people of Rajanpur will be provided quality healthcare facilities through this programme. As much as 1.2 million families and 6.3 million people of Rajanpur, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Multan will benefit from this programme,” he said.

He said that Rs10,000 will be given to the patient for visiting the hospital for the first time and in case of death the heirs will be given Rs10,000. He said that Rajanpur is his home and he is fully aware of the problems of the area. A university should be established in Rajanpur and gas should be supplied to the area. There are some law and order problems in the riverine area but all the problems of the district will be solved and “I will continue visiting this area”. The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan will equally treat every citizen, he added.