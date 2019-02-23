Share:

LAHORE - The seventh edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) kicked off on Friday, bringing together delegates from around the world to discuss a variety of topics.

More than 160 delegates from Pakistan and abroad will participate in 75 sessions over the three days of the literary festival.

The first day of the festival featured five parallel sessions, covering a variety of topics such as the future of global democracy for Pakistan’s water concerns, celebration of Urdu poetry, Pakistan’s digital archives project and two launches of books.

The participants for the first day included historian Ayesha Jalal, journalist and author Ahmed Rashid, technocrat and former lawmaker Shamsul Mulk, water and law policy expert Erum Sattar, Urdu playwright and poet Asghar Nadeem Syed, Balochistan Archives Director Dr Hafeez Jamali, Alexander John Malik, the former Bishop of Lahore, and many more.

The LLF seventh edition second day will start at 11am on February 23. Parallel sessions will be held for five hours throughout the day, ending at 7pm. Saturday’s sessions, as in previous years, will celebrate regional languages alongside Urdu and English sessions. The life of poet Hamza Shinwari is commemorated by a session on literature and Sufism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the third and final day of LLF 2019, Sarvat Hasin, Zarrar Said, Omar Khan, Shadab Zeesht Hashmi, Aisha Farooqui, Ayesha Baqir, Lalage Snow, Tahmina Aziz Ayub, Isambard Wilkinson, Ayesha Khan, Maheen Usmani and Harris Khalique will feature book launches.

The LLF19 will wrap up with the performance by Sheema Kermani.