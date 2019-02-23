Share:

Indian authorities on Saturday arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik from Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian occupying forces took Malik into custody after raiding his Maisuma residence in Srinagar and lodged him at Kothibagh police station.

The occupying forces also arrested dozens of leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) from their residences. Those arrested include JI Ameer, Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz, Advocate Zahid Ali, Ghulam Qadir Lone, Abdur Rauf, Mudassir Ahmed, Abdul Salam, Bakhtawar Ahmed, Muhammad Hayat, Bilal Ahmed and Ghulam Muhammad Dar.

The situation in occupied Kashmir has worsened in the aftermath of the February 14, Pulwama attack which killed 44 Indian soldiers.