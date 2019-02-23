Share:

Internet is the best source to find out information about anything in the world. Sadly, 4G internet has not been available in Turbat city for quite a long time. The students of colleges and universities are facing multiple issues because of it. Since, they don’t have the availability of course books within Turbat, the internet is the only source through which they can access these books. But because of no internet, students are unable to gain access to the course books. So, it is my request to the government of Balochistan to provide internet to the people of Turbat.

Shereen Peer Mohammad,

Turbat