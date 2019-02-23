Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM), Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government has chalked out a comprehensive plan for the overall development and prosperity of merged tribal areas of the province.

The Chief Minister stated this while speaking during a briefing given to him by Advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir on merged districts in Peshawar on Saturday.

Mahmood Khan said that the tribal region was becoming a hub of economic activities which will lead to economic stability in tribal districts.

He said good governance based on merit will help resolve people's problems on priority basis.