BERLIN - The German Labour and Social Affairs Ministry is unaware of any former Nazis on its pension roll, the ministry’s spokeswoman, Jarmila Schneider, told reporters. “Under this regulation, 99 people were stripped of pensions”, Jarmila Schneider said at a press briefing, adding the ministry did not know “how well the checks were done on pension requests made before 1997”.

Schneider said Germany had amended the Federal War Victims Relief Act (BVG) in 1997 to exclude recipients with a record of wartime violations of humanity and rule of law principles, and it was up to federal states to run checks on them. Belgian lawmakers demanded this week that Germany stop paying pensions to former Nazi collaborators in Belgium.