SARGODHA - A cruel man sexually assaulted three children of his neighbour including two minor girls and filmed the inhumane act here. According to police, one Muhammad Ashraf, resident f resident of Alipur Saidan took his wife Nazakat Bibi to hospital after she suffered a paralytic attack and left his three children – 15-year-old Mamnoon Abbas, nine-year-old Memona and seven-year Masooma at his neighbour Tayyab’s house. The doctors admitted the woman to the hospital. During absence of the parents, the neighbour Tayyab sexually assaulted the three siblings. The accused also captured pictures of the inhumane act. The accused managed to escape from his house. The police, however, have registered a case against the accused after medical examination of the affected children. The police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon.

GIRL STUDENT DIES

A girl student of MA died and six others got wounded when a college van hit a tree after colliding with a truck on Lahore-Sargodha Road on Friday. Police informed that girls’ college pickup van left for Sargodha from Bhagtanwala. When it reached near 73 Bridge, its driver lost control on the steering due to speeding. Resultantly, the van collided with a truck and later rammed into a roadside tree. A student identified as Noor died while other five students and van driver moved to hospital where condition of two students is stated to be critical.