Two late goals by Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling gave Manchester City victory in the first leg of their Champions' League match in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Erdogan says any safe zone on Syrian border must be under Turkish control

But after the game a City supporter was assaulted and is now in a critical condition in hospital.

Thousands of English fans travelled to the game at the Veltins Arena to see City take on Bundesliga club Schalke 04.

Manchester City issued a statement on Thursday, 21 February, saying they were working with Greater Manchester Police and the Bundeskriminalamt to obtain more information about the incident.

​They said club staff were in Germany supporting the family of the injured fan, who has not been named. City were trailing 2-1 in the game and were down to 10 men when defender Nicolas Otamendi was controversially sent off.

READ MORE: KP govt chalks out comprehensive plan for merged tribal areas development: CM

​But their German winger, Sane, equalised and then England international, Sterling, got the winner in the 90th minute. Afterwards Schalke fans reportedly ambushed a small group of City supporters.    