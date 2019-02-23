Share:

Rawalpindi - The funeral prayer of a cop, martyred by two armed men in a shoot-out in Sadiqabad, held at Police Line Number 1 here on Friday.

The funeral prayer was attended by Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Salimi, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Regional Police Officer Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan, SSP (Operations) Abdul Kadir Qamar, SP Rawal Division Usman Tariq Butt, SSP Investigation Faisal, other divisional SPs and senior and junior police officers.

Later on, a smart contingent of police presented a salute to the dead body of martyred constable Muhammad Zafran while IGP laid floral wreath on the coffin. The attendees offered Fateh and prayed to God to give rest the soul of Zafran in heaven.

The dead body was dispatched to cop’s native village Gujar Khan for burial.

Talking to media men, IGP Amjad Javed Salimi said two teams have been constituted the gory incident. He said the police avoided to retaliate after cops came after the gunfire because the killers sneaked into narrow streets where so many people were moving. IGP informed the government has announced Rs 10 million compensation and a house for the widow and children of the martyred cop. He said Zafran joined the police force in 2006.

On the other hand, the police are still clueless about the two fleeing attackers. Initial investigations suggested that the killers used 9mm pistols to fire the police party. Investigators have collected 12 dead shells from the crime scene. A senior officer, who is associated with a security department, told The Nation that it was not a terrorist attack but streets criminals opened fire on police party. He said the police have also prepared the sketches of the suspected attackers with help of statements they collected from eyewitnesses present near the crime scene. “The killers run towards Muslim Town after targeting cops,” he said.