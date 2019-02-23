Share:

SIALKOT - District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Ch Muhammad Tariq Javed has stressed the need for promotion of strong relation between the media and judiciary for removal social injustices and early provision of justice in the society.

DSJ Ch Muhammad tariq Javed remarked during an informal talks with local newsmen at his chamber here. He said that journalists are the eyes and ears of society, saying that journalism has always played the role of a bridge between people and the government.

The DSJ pointed out that positive journalism has also paved the way for opinion-making among the public and thus assumed the status of fourth pillar of the state.

The DSJ asked the media to come forward and play its due role for the eradication of social injustices and promotion of true values in society.

He also the establishment of a Media Cell at Sialkot District Courts for providing all necessary information about important cases to local newsmen.

He said that all cases are being disposed off speedily under the Criminal and Civil Justice System, saying that early provision of justice the first and foremost priority of the District Judiciary, underlining the police and bar association role for ensuring speedy dispensing justice.