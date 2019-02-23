Share:

SIALKOT - A Pakistani mentality deteriorated girl Gulshan Bibi (24) on Friday succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital in Amritsar, India.

Some Indian channels aired the news of this sad demise.

She was shot injured by Indian Border Security (BSF) on Wednesday (last), when she mistakenly entered Indian Territory by crossing the zigzagged Sialkot Working Boundary near Shakargarh-Narowal Sector here.

Indian BSF shot this mentally challenged Pakistani girl by declaring her as a terrorist, who mistakenly entered the Indian Territory.

Indian BSF admitted her at a local hospital in Amritsar India, where she breathed her last after fighting for life for two days. The bereaved family said that they heard news of her death through some channels.The heirs urged the government of Pakistan to take effective measures to bring back her dead body to Pakistan for burial.