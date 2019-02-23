Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Miley Cyrus has described her seventh studio album as ‘’genre-less’’ and a ‘’mosaic of all the the things’’ she’s done before.

The ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ hitmaker has reunited with her ‘Bangerz’ producer Mike WiLL Made-It on her follow-up to 2017’s ‘Younger Now’, as well as recent collaborator Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. The 26-year-old star, who started working on her new record before her last one was released, has described her new collection of songs as ‘’a mosaic of all the things that I’ve been before’’. In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, she said: ‘’There’s psychedelic elements, there’s pop elements, there’s more hip-hop-leaning records.

‘’You know, in the same way I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less.’’

The ‘Malibu’ hitmaker had previously revealed that she has recorded a rock number with Ronson and that WiLL brings a ‘’hip-hop’’ element to her sound. Asked what fans can expect, she said: ‘’A song that [Ronson] and I have done together is more rock driven, modern. Debbie Harry or Joan Jett. ‘’Then we’ve got songs with Mike WiLL that lean more hip-hop and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop/alternative. I just have kind of everything.’’ Miley - who is married to actor Liam Hemsworth - previously teased that she has a lot of music coming out in 2019. She spilled: ‘’I don’t have any definite dates, but definitely in the new year you guys are gonna be hearing a lot more music.’’ Meanwhile, the former Disney star confessed that she was ‘’over’’ ‘Younger Now’, which is why she started working so quickly on her seventh album.

She said: ‘’I’m already working on the next one. I’m already two songs deep on the next one. I’m over this now. I want to figure out what I want to do next. Hopefully I can take some time - chill with the dogs, hand with the pigs a little bit more, take some time off. But just keep writing.’’