LAHORE - Former batting great of West Indies King Richards Friday said that the fight Pakistan cricket has had to do since international cricket was suspended at home in 2009 will get over with more and more matches in the country and before the cricket-mad people.

“The holding of more and more matches of the HBL PSL will help in repairing the loss the country suffered due to suspension of international cricket in 2009,” he said. “What I think is quite encouraging is that I saw the West Indies women’s team recently toured Pakistan,” said Richards about the West Indies’ Eves touring Karachi for a three T20I series against Pakistan women.

“Before that, the West Indies men’s team came (in March last year). Some of the HBL PSL matches were taken to Pakistan and, to me, that had more volume and the more I think that’s done, the better. I think it would be for Pakistan cricket.”

Richards, adored in the cricketing world in general and in Caribbean in particular for his bashing of the bowlers at will, feels there is no substitute of playing before your own people. “To be honest, no one wants to be playing in exile all their lives,” said Richards referring to Pakistan playing at the neutral venues of United Arab Emirates. “Every team wants to be playing in front of their home fans and getting the support from the home crowds and that, to me, is always essential.”

Richards reckons HBL PSL is one of the top leagues, for its ability to throw more and more talented players every year. “It’s been great,” remarked Richards, who played 121 Tests and 187 one-day internationals during his glorious career including two World Cup triumphs in 1975 and 1979.

“To me it (HBL PSL) is one of the most important T20 tournaments that is played and why I say this is that the players that come to play in this tournament are some of the best players in my opinion and that makes it one of the biggest events.”