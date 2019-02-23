Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation has sought the annual financial reports of the eight public sector entities (PSEs) that are shortlisted by the government for the privatisation.

The Committee, which met here under the chair of Senator Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini, has disused the privatization of different PSEs. Secretary Privatization Commission Rizwan Malik briefed the committee about the new active privatization programme of the incumbent government. He informed that government has shortlisted eight PSEs for the privatization. Giving the details, he said that PSEs included First Women Bank, two RLNG power plants including Haveli Bhadar Shah and Balloki, government’s 18.5 percent shares in Mari Petroleum Company Limited through stock exchange, Lakhra Coal Mines and well as Services International Hotel Lahore and Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad.

The committee was informed that that government had already started the process of privatisation, as some of the PSEs out of eight would be privatised before June this year. The Committee directed the Privatization Commission to provide the annual financial reports of these eight PSEs. The members of the Committee said that they would review either these PSEs are running into losses or are profitable entities. There should be no need to privatize any PSE if it is profitable, they added.

The committee has also sought report on the privatization of federal lodges Murree in 1999. The committee has raised serious objections over the privatization of these lodges. Members of the committee have noted that these lodges could be used for the public servants. The committee has also expressed dissatisfaction over the briefing of the Privatization Commission.

Earlier, Secretary Privatization Commission briefed the committee on the privatization of PSEs in last 20 years. He has informed the committee that the government had generated Rs648 billion through privatizing and divesting the shares of 172 PSEs in the period from 1991 to 2018. Meanwhile, in last five years, the government had generated Rs176 billion by privatizing five PSEs.

The committee was informed that five transactions including that of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), United Bank Limited (UBL), Allied Bank Limited (ABL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and National Power Construction Company (NPCC) had been completed. The government had generated $1.7 billion through privatisation of these five PSEs. The government had divested 19.6 percent shares of the UBL in 2014, which generated Rs38.22 billion. Similarly, the government had divested the 70 million shares of PPL, and 131 million shares of ABL; it earned around Rs30 billion in the same year. Furthermore, the government had divested 610 million shares of HBL in 2015 that generated Rs102.4 billion for the national kitty. Meanwhile, the government had generated Rs2.5 billion by selling the shares of NPCC. Since then, no privatization had completed.

Secretary Privatization Commission informed the committee that the incumbent government had revised the privatization list. In the first phase, the government would privatize 8 PSES. The committee directed that the privatization process must be done through a fair and transparent way.

The Senate’s committee has also discussed the post-privatization issues of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL). The committee members said that existing as well retired employees of the PTCL are facing issues. The officials of Privatization Commission informed the committee that there are 16000 employees working in PTCL, which were 66000 at the time of divestment. The government had already cleared the dues of the majority of the employees who availed golden handshakes or who retired. The committee directed the officials of the PTCL and ministry of Information Technology should be present to explain their stance on this issue in the next meeting.