Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly for the second consecutive on Friday saw rumpus as the government and opposition lawmakers remained engaged in war of words.

The agenda of the proceedings, due to rumpus in the house, could not be disposed of even on the second day of the National Assembly session.

The joint opposition, chanting anti-government slogans, gathered around the speaker podium compelling him to give floor to the opposition.

Opposition parties’ lawmakers, ostensibly with the planning, soon after the speech of PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi started raising anti-government slogans on the issue of gas tariff.

They were holding placards inscribed with ‘ZULM KEH ZABTAY – HAM NAHI MANTAY’, ‘GAS TARRIF –NA MANZOR’. The opposition members mostly women lawmaker tore-off copies of the agenda and threw in the air.

Opposition members also kept interrupting Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, with teasing comments and slogans, when he was given the floor to speak on supplementary budget 2019.

The war of words reached its peak between the government and opposition when the chair gave the floor to Minister for IPC Fehmida Mirza after Murad Saeed.

The opposition lawmakers chanting anti-government slogans gathered around the speaker podium. PPP-P’s young MNA Agha Rafi Ullah was seen communicating with the chair in an aggressive manner.

Other opposition members also hurriedly joined him apparently on a reaction for giving the floor to Minister for IPC Fehmida Mirza.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri was also looking bit emotional when he was repeatedly forced to give floor to the opposition member.

“Don’t try to pressurise me. Every member will be given a chance to speak,” Suri was heard assuring the opposition amid loud noise in the house. The opposition side, in a successful attempt, disrupted the proceedings by point out lack of quorum in the house. The house remained suspended for around twenty minutes due to lack of required members in the house (86 members). Later, the government side managed to gather the required strength to run proceedings.

With onset of proceedings, PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raised the matter about the arrest of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani. “It is an attack on the federating unit...Our (opposition) stance will be same if the speaker of any assembly would be arrested,” said Abbasi.

He also blamed the PTI government for holding the parliament hostage. “National Assembly has not been properly working for last six months, as no proper debate was conducted so far,” he said, mentioning that the parliament should play its actual role.

The former prime minister also asked the government to withdraw recent increase in gas tariffs as soon as possible. “This increase is not suitable move...I can help the government to resolve the issue with some other way,” he said. The PML-N MNA also requested the chair to issue production orders for his party Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, speaking on a debate on supplementary budget, commented the opposition wants to run the proceedings with their choice.

About Kulbhushan Jadhav case’s public hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the minister termed it a shameful incident as the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s interview was quoted by the Indian side. The minister continued his speech amid strong protest by the opposition.

The voices of the slogans by opposition MNAs were significantly increased when the chair gave the floor to another member from treasury benches (Minister for IPC Fehmida Mirza).

In a reaction, some of the government members also left their seats and gathered near them. The government and opposition members were seen exchanging harsh remarks against each other with.

Minister for IPC Fehmida Mirza, amidst hullabaloo in the house, strongly criticized opposition for staging protest on her turn to speak. “This is unfair on the part of opposition, as even senior members Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf were leading the protest during my speech other day (Thursday),” said the minister.

“I am first woman speaker of the National Assembly, there should be some respect...Why I should not be allowed to speak,” she said, addressing her former party member (PPP-P). “After cancer therapy, I contested election in tough situation...I have the right to speak like others,” she said. On Thursday, Minister for IPC Fehmida Mirza could not speak due to rumpus in the house.