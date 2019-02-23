Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) governing body member Nauman Butt met with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani at PCB headquarters and assured him of strengthening grassroots level cricket.

Talking to The Nation, Nauman, who is also president of Sialkot Regional Cricket Association (SRCA), said: “It was very positive meeting as Ehsan Mani assured me of strengthening the regions as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and directives and the regions will play full-fledged role in new setup, where clubs and school-level cricket will also be fortified.”

He said the PCB also promised to ensure the regions have their own stadiums and cricket grounds, so that they may construct academies and gyms for youth. “I assured the PCB chief of all-out support. I am hopeful regarding the plans of PCB chairman as if he takes all onboard and appoints a right man for right jobs, future of Pakistan cricket is very bright.”

Nauman also expressed his gratitude to group leader Shakil Shaikh and said the victory in the regional elections was possible due to unity. “I am also grateful to all the districts, who voted and supported me.”

He also announced to conduct Gujrarawnala Premier League from March 10, in which eight teams of the district will take part. “The national players will be seen in action during the league and its semifinals and final will be on-aired live on national broadcaster.”