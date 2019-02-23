Share:

KARACHI : Pakistan Navy on Friday successfully conducted rescue operation in Uthal, Balochistan and saved precious lives of civilians including women and children stranded in rain drains. “Upon request of District Administration Lasbela, Pakistan Navy promptly dispatched rescue team along with requisite equipment and boats to the rescue site,” a Director General Public Relations (Navy) Press release said. However, as many as 42 persons including 20 men, 10 women and 12 children of Goth Ali Pur were rescued in the operation.

“Prompt response to the stranded civilians is clear manifestation of professionalism and dedication of Pakistan Navy’s men for their countrymen,”the press release added.