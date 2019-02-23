Share:

ISLAMABAD : National Highway Authority (NHA) has been working on improvement and upgradation of toll plazas on federalized highways and motorways network. An official of NHA of told APP on Friday that under the vision of the present government, the NHA has made arrangements for provision of facilities of first aid boxes/kits, availability of electric coolers, drinking water, playing areas, sitting area for minimum six persons, toilet facility for both ladies and gents. He said other facilities being given at the toll plazas included availability of fire extinguishers, cleanliness of toll plazas and approach areas, complaint and suggestion boxes, adequate lighting arrangement, painting of toll plazas and toll booths, and their beautification along with plantation are the steps taken by the NHA.

The official said Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed after assuming charge had observed that the toll plazas were the first interaction point of road users with NHA. Similarly, he said the NHA has started improvement process of service areas on the Motorway. Halka Service Area on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1) so far lacked facilities like filling station, luxury toilets, and tuck shop. The NHA has now decided to upgrade this service area by provision of modern facilities like other major service areas on the motorway.

He said procurement process for its upgradation was started in October and it would be upgraded by June next year.

Similarly Rashakai service is being upgraded with construction of a mosque, restaurant, tuck shop, filling station, along with public wash rooms on either sides.