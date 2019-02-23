Share:

I would like to turn the authority’s attention towards the biggest problem that affects the poor. Firstly, it is extremely difficult to gain education due to limited finances, and when they finally do they do not have any jobs available to them. Rich people on the other hand manage to get most of the jobs because of better contacts in the business. This can definitely count as corruption, as it encroaches on someone else’s rights. On the other hand, poor always give tests for jobs and fail them after preparing for a very long time, while the rich manage to attain the top ranks without putting in the same effort. The government of Pakistan is humbly requested to introduce meritocracy at every level so that poor people do not have to suffer because of lack of opportunities.

Isra Imam Baksh

Turbat